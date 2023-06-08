Sikkimese Footballer Thupten Rapgyal Passes Away

NET Web Desk

Thupten Rapgyal, former footballer of Sikkim who represented the state in the first-ever Santosh Trophy National Football tournament held at Patna in 1976, passed away today at the age of 66.

One of the finest sports personalities of Sikkim who became popular as ‘Thupten Sir’ because of his perfect knowledge in theories and practical in various games, the former veteran Footballer cum coach and mentor had groomed two generations of Sikkim footballers and many of them have joined top football clubs of India, and also the National football team.

Thupden Rapgyal truly is one of the most celebrated players, coaches and mentors who were honoured with many Awards and Honours: Sikkim Football Team 1976 (Santosh Trophy), All India Inter-University Hockey Tournament (1980-81), Sikkim State Meritorious Award 2011, Appreciation Letter Sikkim Football Association (SFA) 2011 and many other awards and recognition from reputed Clubs and Associations.

Rapgyal retired from the State Service in the year 2018 and remained active in the field.