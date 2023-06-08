Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Urges Ashwini Vaishnaw for Additional Daily Passenger Train On Agartala-Dharmanagar Route

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 08, 2023: Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha of Tripura has taken a proactive step to enhance travel convenience for the state’s residents by writing a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday. The letter requests the provision of an additional daily passenger train from Agartala to Dharmanagar, benefiting a significant number of commuters.

Expressing gratitude for the Ministry of Railways’ support in developing railway transportation in Tripura, the Chief Minister highlighted the significant improvements in railway connectivity over the past few years. With the extension of broad-gauge railway lines and the introduction of several Express and Local train services, transportation options have expanded in the state.

However, the growing number of daily commuters necessitates the introduction of an additional daily passenger train between Agartala and Dharmanagar, the two major cities in Tripura. The Chief Minister emphasized that the train should operate between 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM from Agartala and return the next morning. This proposed service aims to cater to the increasing demand for convenient transportation and benefit a large section of commuters on a daily basis.

The Chief Minister’s letter underscores his commitment to improving the lives of citizens and his vision of a well-connected and accessible Tripura. By advocating for increased rail services, he aims to facilitate smooth and hassle-free travel for both commuters and tourists, aligning with the state’s aspiration to become a coveted HIRA (Highway, Internet, Road, and Airways) model.

This proactive step by Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha not only demonstrates his dedication to the welfare of the people but also reflects the government’s efforts to enhance transportation infrastructure and ensure the convenience of daily travel in Tripura.