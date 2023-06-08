Tripura: Majestic Mango Orchard Thrives In Udaipur, Inspiring Success For Unemployed Youth

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 08, 2023: Sirajul Islam, a visionary farmer, has cultivated a breathtaking mango orchard in Tripura’s Udaipur under Gomati district, captivating all who lay eyes on it. Spanning a vast area along the enchanting Gomati River, this mango garden stands as a testament to nature’s beauty and agricultural prowess. Unparalleled in size within the region, Sirajul Islam’s mango orchard has become a symbol of wealth and admiration.

During a conversation with the media, Sirajul Islam revealed that his garden is located in the Jamjuri Panchayat area of Kakraban Block in Udaipur, with his residence conveniently adjacent to the Jamjuri Railway Station. Covering an expansive 18 Kanis of land, the mango orchard was made possible through a government grant of Rs 3 lakh. Currently, 15 to 20 dedicated laborers work diligently in the garden on a daily basis, although the number has decreased from the previous 30 to 40 workers due to other employment opportunities in the area.

Sirajul Islam proudly stated that his fruitful efforts yield an impressive annual income of Rs 15 to 20 lakh from the cultivation and sale of these mangoes. His success story serves as an inspiration to unemployed and educated youth, encouraging them to avoid idleness and instead strive for greatness through hard work. Sirajul Islam himself stands as living proof of a prosperous farmer who has achieved significant accomplishments.

Urging unemployed and educated youth to consider engaging in agricultural endeavors, Sirajul Islam asserted that the government would readily extend support to those who exhibit dedication and determination. By venturing into farming, youth can unlock a world of opportunities and pave their way towards success.

The allure of Sirajul Islam’s awe-inspiring mango orchard continues to captivate onlookers and serves as a testament to the potential for growth and prosperity in the agricultural sector. As his harvests flourish year after year, his story stands as a shining example of how hard work, coupled with government support, can transform lives and create a brighter future for all.