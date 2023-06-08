Tripura Sculptor Somen Debnath Receives State Award At The 63rd National Art Exhibition

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 08, 2023: The Lalit Kala Academy, on the occasion of the 63rd National Art Exhibition, announced 20 awards across various categories. Among the recipients was Somen Debnath, who was honored with the prestigious state award for his remarkable sculpture. Debnath’s exhibition, titled “Nostalgic Memories II,” captivated the judges and secured him the well-deserved recognition.

The awards ceremony, set to take place in New Delhi, will honor winners in diverse categories, including painting, sculpture, graphics, photography, drawing, installation, and video installation. Each recipient will be presented with a shawl, a memento, and a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh as a token of appreciation for their exceptional artistic contributions.

The exhibition itself will be held at the gallery of Lalit Kala Academy, located in Rabindra Bhavan, New Delhi. This event serves as a platform to showcase the talent and creativity of artists from across the country, providing an opportunity for them to gain exposure and recognition at a national level.

The 63rd National Art Exhibition celebrates the rich diversity of artistic expressions and acknowledges the immense contributions made by talented individuals like Somen Debnath. With his thought-provoking sculpture and evocative exhibition theme, Debnath has left a lasting impression on both the judges and art enthusiasts alike.