Ujjayanta Palace’s Front Side To Be Transformed Into A ‘Weekend Tourist Hub’, Announces Tripura Minister Sushanta Chowdhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 08, 2023: In a significant development aimed at bolstering the tourism industry centered around Tripura’s historic Ujjayanta Palace in Agartala city, Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury revealed that the cabinet meeting held on Thursday had approved the transformation of the palace’s front side into a “Weekend Tourist Hub.”

To achieve this vision, certain measures will be implemented to enhance the appeal of the area. The road stretching from Lakshmi Narayan Temple to Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan, as well as the section from the park in front of Ujjayanta Palace to Jackson Gate, will be designated as no-entry zones every Saturday and Sunday from 4 pm to 9 pm.

The tourism office will spearhead efforts to beautify the area in front of Ujjayanta Palace, creating an enticing ambiance for visitors. Plans include the establishment of dhabas (roadside food stalls), food stalls, selfie points, and boating facilities on the nearby lake. Cultural programs will also be organized on both days, with a permanent cultural stage to be constructed in front of the palace. This initiative by the tourism department aims to generate revenue for the government and create employment opportunities for unemployed youth and artists.

Simultaneously, the Tripura government has made the decision to fill 146 vacant positions within the Directorate of Land Records and Settlement, under the Department of Revenue. These positions include 6 Assistant Surveyor Officers, 10 Kanongo, 125 Amin, and 5 Surveyor posts.

Minister Chowdhury clarified that the Assistant Surveyor Officer and Kanongo positions would be filled through the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC), while the recruitment for Amin and Surveyor posts would be handled by the Department directly.

These developments hold great promise for boosting tourism in Tripura and promoting cultural heritage, while also addressing employment needs within the state. The government’s initiatives signify a strong commitment to harnessing the potential of the tourism sector and enhancing the overall socio-economic growth of the region.