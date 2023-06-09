Governor Convenes Meeting Of Central Water Commission And State Power & Electricity Officials On Hydro Potential Discussion

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, June 9: Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati convened the joint meeting of the high officials of Power & Electricity (P&E), Government of Mizoram and Central Water Commission (CWC), Ministry of Jal Shakti at the Raj Bhavan, today. The strategy and steps to obtain clear-cut data from the hydrological survey of Mizoram for power generation were discussed in this meeting.

At the outset, Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati apprised the officials about his earlier meeting with the Prime Minister to whom he represented the hydro potential of the state for power generation. He shared with the officials that the meeting with the Prime Minister was positive and the state’s P&E officials are given the green signal to give a presentation on the hydropower potential of Mizoram to the PMO. In this connection, Governor explained the need for finalizing the factual statistics based on a survey and investigation of the rivers in the state. He further urged the concerned officials to prepare the required data as early as possible.

In this meeting, Pu H. Lalengmawia, Commissioner & Secretary, P&E led a team of P&E officials while Smt Preeti Choudhary, SE, CWC under the Ministry of Jal Shakti led a team of CWC officials. As requested by Governor, the CWC team gave a PowerPoint presentation on the survey and investigation made by CWC in Mizoram. This was followed by discussion and consultation. In this meeting, Governor advised frequent sharing of information and statistics between P&E and CWC. He also suggested the official correspondence with the Central Electricity Authority of India while preparing the statistics of the hydrological survey of Mizoram to assess the hydro Electricity generation potential.