Mysterious Death of Tripura Youth Found in West Bengal

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 09, 2023: In a shocking incident, the lifeless body of Ajay Nama, a 20-year-old man, was discovered after leaving his house for work. The incident took place in Uluberia, Howrah district of West Bengal. Ajay, hailing from Kulubari Ward No. 3 in the Sonamura police station area, was the son of Ashu Nama from a poor Below Poverty Line (BPL) family.

The tragic death of Ajay has left his family devastated and has brought sorrow to the town of Sonamura. The sequence of events unfolded on June 6, 2023, when 13 youths, including Ajay, embarked on a journey to Chennai from the Kulubari area of Sonamura, a ritual they followed every Tuesday. The next day, they reached Sealdah station, where five of them boarded a train to Chennai with their tickets. However, the remaining eight individuals, including Ajay, failed to secure train tickets to Chennai.

In search of a train back to Tripura, the group, consisting of the eight individuals, including Ajay, headed to Howrah station from Sealdah. As they awaited their turn to purchase tickets for their return journey in the evening, Ajay went to fetch water. Concern grew when he failed to return, prompting the remaining seven individuals to search for him within the station premises. However, their efforts proved futile as Ajay was nowhere to be found.

The Uluberia Government Railway Police (GRP) station contacted the Sonamura police station, using the mobile number linked to Ajay’s Aadhaar card, to report the incident at around 3 am yesterday. Confirming the unfortunate news, the Sonamura police station verified Ajay’s demise. Back home, Ajay’s grieving parents and sisters are pleading for his body to be brought back to Tripura for the final rites.

The circumstances surrounding Ajay’s death remain mysterious, as his body bears injury marks on various parts, including his face. The village of Kulubari is engulfed in confusion, as questions arise about the phone call made from Howrah station and the motives behind this tragic incident.

In light of these events, the grieving family has reached out to the Chief Minister of the state, seeking permission to repatriate Ajay’s body to his hometown.

Authorities are now investigating the case to uncover the truth behind Ajay Nama’s untimely demise, providing solace and closure to his mourning family and the community at large.