Nagaland Health & Family Welfare Department Issues Guidelines For Prevention Of Waterborne Diseases

NET Web Desk

Nagaland, June 9: The Directorate of Health & Family Welfare has issued guidelines for prevention of waterborne diseases. Among others, it recommended boiling water before consumption by bringing it to a rolling boil for at least one minute.

It suggested thoroughly washing drinking water containers every day, as well as maintaining proper sanitation and personal hygiene. The department also advised against consuming raw or undercooked seafood, and avoiding unpurified water from ponds, lakes, and streams.

The advisory further said, one should seek medical attention promptly in the event of symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhoea, fever, or vomiting after consuming water or being exposed to potentially contaminated water sources.