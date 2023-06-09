NEP To Revolutionize India’s Education System & Restore Cultural Legacy: Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 9, 2023: Tripura’s Chief Minister, Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, expressed confidence on Friday that the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) will bring about a revolutionary transformation in India’s education system. He emphasized that this transformation will not only empower knowledgeable individuals but also restore the country’s rich cultural legacy, making it an attractive destination for students from foreign nations.

In a ceremony held at the Agartala Town Hall, the Chief Minister inaugurated the implementation of the National Education Policy in the Higher Education department of Tripura. Highlighting the progress in the state’s education sector, he mentioned the establishment of various universities, including the upcoming Buddha University and a private university in the North district. Prof. Dr. Saha referred to Tripura as an emerging education hub, with specialized universities such as a skill university, law university, Sanskrit university, and forensic university.

“We are witnessing a significant shift in India’s education landscape. Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to empower knowledgeable individuals to lead the country. Tripura, with its diverse universities, plays a crucial role in this transformation. Knowledge is the key to achieving the impossible,” stated the Chief Minister.

Regarding the National Education Policy, Prof. Dr. Saha mentioned the inclusion of provisions that focus on India’s art, culture, and traditions. He acknowledged the challenges faced during the initial stages of policy implementation but expressed confidence in achieving positive outcomes by 2030, the policy’s target year.

“In the past, Tripura students had to adapt to different guidelines when transitioning to the national level, causing difficulties. However, with the standardization brought by the National Education Policy, students across the country will benefit from a more streamlined system,” explained the CM.

Prof. Dr. Saha emphasized the importance of restoring India’s cultural legacy and attracting students from foreign nations to pursue their studies in India. He recalled a time when renowned institutions like Nalanda and Takshila attracted students from around the world and stated that the NEP aims to rekindle that tradition.

The Chief Minister’s remarks reflect the government’s commitment to transforming the education sector and reinforcing India’s position as a global center for learning and knowledge dissemination.

The programme was attended by the VC of Tripura University (Central) Prof Ganga Prasad Prasain, VC of MBB University (State) Dr Satyadeo Poddar, Secretary of Education department Saradindu Choudhury and Director NC Sharma.