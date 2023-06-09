Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

On Green Mizoram Day Governor Appeals For Each One To Plant At Least One Tree Every Year

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, June 9: Green Mizoram Day which falls on Sunday (June 11) this year is being observed today throughout the state. Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati and Lady Governor Dr. Jayashree Kambhampati also joined others in this observation by planting Mango saplings in the premise of Circular Lawn, Raj Bhavan, today.

On this important occasion, Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati sent an appeal to the people of Mizoram to actively participate in all the green initiatives within the state to create a better environment for the state. He stressed the need for maintaining the identity of the state as a place of abundant greenery and a rich ecosystem.

He also stressed the responsibility of everyone for contributing to better world environment initiatives. In this connection, he appealed with a slogan, ” Each one plant at least one tree every year to protect the environment of Mizoram”.

