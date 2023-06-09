Tripura: MSME Summit In Agartala Drives International Cooperation In Northeast Region

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 9, 2023: The city of Agartala played host to a dynamic summit focused on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the Northeast Region (NER) today.

The event, organized by the Tripura Chapter of the Federation of Industry & Commerce of North Eastern Region (FINER), took place at Pragna Bhawan and attracted industry experts, stakeholders, and delegates from Malaysia, Bhutan, and Bangladesh, all seeking to forge partnerships and explore collaboration opportunities across diverse sectors.

The distinguished Chief Guest for the summit was Tinku Roy, the Minister of Youth Affairs, Sports, Social Welfare, Education & Labour in the Government of Tripura. In his address, Minister Roy emphasized the significance of transitioning from job seekers to job providers, encouraging entrepreneurial spirit among attendees.

The summit featured engaging presentations by experts from different countries, each sharing their valuable insights and expertise. Abu Bakar and Abdul Rahman from the Westwood Group in Malaysia shed light on Agarwood processing and production, underscoring the potential for collaboration and knowledge exchange in this sector. Thinley Jamtsho, Chairman of the Tourism, Hotel, Restaurant, and Bar Association in Bhutan, captivated the audience with a discussion on promising opportunities in the tourism sector, highlighting the potential for partnerships to promote tourism in the Northeast Region.

Robiul Karim, Managing Director of The Investor Limited in Bangladesh, stressed the importance of cooperation between Tripura and Bangladesh, outlining potential areas of collaboration and emphasizing the mutual benefits that stronger economic ties can bring. Soaib Mridha from Bangladesh shared valuable insights on import-export potential and opportunities between India and Bangladesh, offering key strategies for expanding business horizons. Additionally, Shansankh Tripathi from Adya Universal, also based in Bangladesh, enlightened participants on agar processing techniques and advancements in the industry.

The summit also saw the presence of Amit Deorah, Vice President of FINER, Ranjan Bhajanka, Director of FINER, and Surendra Chowkhani, all of whom reaffirmed FINER’s commitment to fostering collaboration and supporting the growth of MSMEs in the Northeast Region, with a particular focus on Tripura.

The event received an enthusiastic response from entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and government officials, all expressing their dedication to enhancing international cooperation and establishing enduring partnerships. The summit aims to unlock the full potential of the MSME sector in the region, driving economic growth and prosperity through collaborative endeavors.