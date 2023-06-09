Tripura Police Seize Rs 3 Crore Worth Of Banned Cough Syrups From West Bengal Truck In Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 08, 2023: In a significant breakthrough, Tripura Police intercepted a truck in the Ushabazar area on Thursday night, seizing a large quantity of banned cough syrups worth Rs 3 crore.

Acting on a tip-off about a suspiciously parked lorry, personnel from the Airport Police Station, along with the Border Security Force (BSF), conducted a joint operation.

The truck, bearing a West Bengal registration number, was found empty upon inspection. However, further search revealed sacks filled with maize, concealing approximately 84,800 bottles of the banned cough syrup Eskuf. The market value of the seized items is estimated to be around Rs 3 crore on the black market.

SDPO Parmita Pandey of New Capital Complex confirmed the seizure and stated that the investigation is currently underway.

This successful operation follows the arrest of 10 individuals earlier in the day in West District, with contraband items worth Rs 6 lakh seized.

Meanwhile, BSF Tripura in a press communique on Friday informed that the force’s vigilant troops assisted by Police tracked one truck bearing number WB61B-1917 parked on Agartala airport road near Usha Bazar area. During the search of vehicle huge quantity of Eskuf syrup 84,800 bottles value Rs 1,48,40,000 packed in several cartons were found concealed under sacks filled with corn. BSF handed over the seized Eskuf and Phensedyl to Airport Police Station.

In addition, BSF troop also seized 8,960 bottles of Eskuf syrup, valued at Rs. 15,68,000 from a truck concealed near Village Mohanpur. BSF handed over the seized items to Sidhai Police Station.

In a single day, 96,955 bottles of Eskuf and Phensedyl worth Rs. 1,69,67,125 recovered or seized by BSF troops.