Forest Food Festival Promotes Culinary Delights At Agartala Heritage Park

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 10, 2023: The much-anticipated Tripura’s Forest Food Festival-2023 commenced on Saturday at Agartala Heritage Park, organized by the Forest Department. The festival, inaugurated by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests KS Shetty, aims to boost the income of local communities. This initiative aligns with the government’s efforts to integrate people’s lifestyles and culinary preferences with the tourism sector.

During the inaugural ceremony, Shetty expressed that forest cuisine holds immense popularity not only among the residents of the state but also among people from other regions. He emphasized the festival’s primary objective of bringing forest food into the mainstream of society. Additionally, the event serves as a platform to enhance the income of Self Help Groups and Joint Forest Management Committees, empowering local communities.

Addressing the audience, Additional Chief Conservator of Forests K Shyamal highlighted the pivotal role forest food plays in elevating people’s quality of life. He stressed the importance of forest conservation in promoting and preserving forest cuisine.

The festival features an array of food stalls established by various self-help groups, joint forest management committees, tribal organizations, and private initiatives. Visitors can indulge in the diverse culinary delights offered at these stalls. Moreover, the event seeks to raise awareness about forest conservation through engaging drama performances and cultural programs.

The Forest Food Festival at Agartala Heritage Park serves as a celebration of the region’s rich biodiversity and cultural heritage. By showcasing the delectable forest cuisine and promoting sustainable practices, the festival contributes to the local economy and creates opportunities for community development. Visitors can explore the flavors of the forest while appreciating the significance of preserving and cherishing our natural resources.

Praveen Agarwal, Member Secretary of Tripura Biodiversity Board, delivered the welcome speech at the inaugural function. The event was graced by the presence of S Prabhu, Director of Tribal Welfare Department, along with other officials of the Forest Department.