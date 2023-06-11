Tripura Emerges As A Major Player In Canned Pineapple Production

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 11, 2023: Tripura, known for its dominance in the raw pineapple market, is now venturing into new territory with the production and marketing of processed pineapple in canned form.

In the Unakoti district of the state, the first production unit has set an ambitious target of manufacturing five to ten lakhs pieces of processed pineapple in canned format for the national market.

Samiran Das, Superintendent of Kumarghat agriculture subdivision, stated, “This initiative by the private group has greatly benefited the farmers as they are receiving better prices compared to the open market. Additionally, the crop is procured before it fully ripens, providing an added advantage.”

Many pineapple growers in Dhalai and Unakoti districts are now able to sell their crops directly to the manufacturer, thanks to the establishment of a processing unit in the Kumarghat industrial estate three years ago. While canned pineapple production began at that time, this year’s production is expected to reach a substantial level.

A spokesperson from Shree Ganesh Frozen Foods Private Limited, the unit’s owner, expressed confidence in Tripura’s production and marketing capabilities, stating, “It is a favorable location abundant in manpower and raw resources. Although we faced setbacks due to the pandemic when we initially started the unit, things have settled down in subsequent years. We hope to produce ten lakh pieces of canned pineapple.”

The spokesperson explained that pineapples are procured from farmers at a fixed price determined by the farmers’ committee, with the selling prices varying based on production. On average, canned pineapple is sold for approximately Rs 70 to 80 per can.

However, the spokesperson highlighted certain challenges impeding the expansion potential of the industrial estate. “While marketing and production are running smoothly with our technical arrangements and backup plans in place, there are some key issues that the government must address promptly,” they stated.

According to the spokesperson, the main road connecting Kumarghat industrial area to the national highway is in a dilapidated state, and power outages can last for half a day. “If power supply and roads are not up to par, sustaining industries in the area becomes a Herculean task. Although industry owners can repair roads under their jurisdiction, the government and Tripura Industrial Development Corporation must address the remaining issues. The poor road conditions result in costly transportation, as large quantities of fruits are transported to the unit in smaller carriers. Likewise, production is adversely affected by frequent power interruptions,” said Amit Goyal of the unit.