Building Bonds: 42 Nagaland Students Embark On Journey To Chhattisgarh As ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ Initiative Continues

NET Web Desk

Kohima, 12th June, 2023: As part of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Yuva Sangam Phase-II, 42 students from Nagaland left for Chhattisgarh today for a week-long Cultural Exchange Programme. They are accompanied by four faculty members from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Nagaland, which is the guest Higher Educational Institution.

Addressing the Flag off program at Chümoukedima as Chief Guest Former Director and Deputy Legal Advisor, Department of Atomic Energy Mumbai, Dr. Ranjit Prasad Acharya stressed on the importance of the country’s youth in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Acharya said, societal development will be impossible without the involvement of youth, who constitute 55 percent of our population. He called on the students, as representatives of Nagaland, to showcase the good habits, principles and ethics of the Nagas to the people of Chhattisgarh. Dr. Acharya advised them to exchange views and ideas and modulate them into our society for development.

The students will attend various cultural, technical and entertainment programs at NIT Raipur from 15th to 19th June. Meanwhile, 42 students along with four faculty members from Chhattisgarh will arrive in Nagaland on 15th June as part of programme. They be hosted by NIT Nagaland.