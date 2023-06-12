Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland: Open Futsal Tournament To Begin Next Week At Salangtem, Mokokchung

No Comments
NET Web Desk

Kohima, 12th June, 2023: The Salangtem Youth Union is all set to organize the first open Futsal Tournament from 20th to 22nd of this month at Salangtem ward Mokokchung.

Addressing a press conference today, officials of the Union a memorandum of understanding has been signed with Mokokchung District Football Association (MDFA) wherein the MDFA will select players from the tournament to represent the district at the forthcoming Inter-District Futsal Tournament scheduled in August this year.

The last date of submitting forms is 15th June, and teams may contact the organizers at phone number 9862636365 for further details.

