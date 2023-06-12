Nagaland State Lotteries’ Dear Lottery Tickets Launched In State

NET Web Desk

Kohima, 12th June, 2023: For the first time, the lottery ticket “Dear Lottery Tickets” promoted by Nagaland State Lotteries was launched in the state at its office located at Golaghat road today.

S Nagaraj from Future Gaming and Hotel Services Private Limited, the sole distributor for Nagaland state said that the state government has appointed the firm as its distributor for sale and marketing of Nagaland State (conventional) paper lotteries.

The GST revenue from state lottery tickets have become a major contributor to both the state and central government. Nagaraj said, lottery category falls under 20 percent GST component and the Nagaland state GST income will increase depending upon the sale of Dear Lottery tickets.

The Nagaland State Lottery tickets are marketed in the state of West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Sikkim and Meghalaya.