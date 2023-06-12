Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Inaugurates Training Program For Paperless Assembly Session With NeVA

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 12, 2023: Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha inaugurated the ‘Training Program of Members of Tripura Legislative Assembly’ under the ‘National e-Vidhansabha Application’ on Monday which aimed in promoting transparency in the government and reduce usage of papers.

During the inauguration, the Chief Minister expressed that Tripura is among the few states implementing NeVA, which can potentially make the assembly paperless. He highlighted the inconvenience caused by the reliance on paper and the government’s efforts towards digitization across the country.

Dr. Saha emphasized that the introduction of the NeVA application will facilitate the easy and quick generation of documents. He praised the application for its ability to enhance government efficiency and transparency, while also reducing costs and optimizing resources.

The Chief Minister described the NeVA as a significant component of the digital program initiated by the Government of India. Its purpose is to digitize and integrate various legislative functions, including drafting, tabled questions, committee proceedings, and digitized assembly proceedings.

Furthermore, he commended the system’s inclusion in the new parliament house, which he witnessed during its inauguration by the Prime Minister. The implementation of NeVA is expected to save time, reduce paper consumption, and enable electronic voting systems. Dr. Saha expressed his pride in being present during the inauguration of such an innovative initiative in their assembly, emphasizing its benefits for future generations through enhanced transparency.

The event was attended by Assembly’s Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen, Deputy Speaker Ram Prasad Paul, Chief Whip Kalyani Roy, Parliamentary Affairs minister Ratan Lal Nath, Finance minister Pranajit Singha Roy, leader of the opposition Animesh Debbarma, and other MLAs and officials.