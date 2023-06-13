Tripura Chief Minister Allocates Rs 70,000 For Medical Bills & Cremation Of Road Accident Victim

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 13, 2023: The Chief Minister of Tripura, Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, has once again demonstrated his commitment to the welfare of the people by taking responsibility for their well-being. In a commendable move, the state government, under the Chief Minister’s guidance, has allocated a sum of Rs 70,000 on Tuesday to cover the medical expenses and cremation costs of Anjan Sarkar from Kailashahar, who tragically lost his life in a road accident in Bangalore.

Arun Sarkar, a resident of Kinairchar in Kailashahar, located in the Unakoti district, had made an earnest appeal to the Chief Minister seeking assistance in settling his son’s medical bills and arranging for the cremation. Mr. Sarkar, facing financial hardships, was unable to bring his son’s body back home or cover the medical expenses incurred during his treatment.

Responding swiftly to Arun Sarkar’s plea, Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha immediately took action. He directed the relevant officials to extend the necessary financial aid to alleviate the distress of Mr. Sarkar, ensuring that his son’s medical bills would be settled, and the cremation expenses would be taken care of. In compliance with the Chief Minister’s instructions, the state government has promptly granted a financial assistance of Rs 70,000 to cover these expenses.

Anjan Sarkar, the son of Arun Sarkar from Kinairchar in Kailashahar, had traveled to Bangalore for employment purposes. Unfortunately, he suffered severe injuries in a road accident and was admitted to the Basvanaguri Medical Center in Bangalore. Despite medical intervention, Anjan Sarkar succumbed to his injuries. Arun Sarkar, the grieving father, found himself unable to bear the burden of hospital bills or arrange for the transportation of his son’s body due to financial constraints. Consequently, he sought the assistance of the Chief Minister through the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Kailashahar, requesting aid in repatriating his son’s remains and facilitating the last rites.

In light of this distressing situation, the state government has allocated Rs 70,000 to cover the medical expenses incurred during Anjan Sarkar’s treatment, as well as the costs associated with his cremation. Additionally, the Basavanagudi Medical Center in Bangalore, recognizing the patient’s financial instability, has approached the state government and reduced a portion of the total treatment expenses. They have requested an amount of Rs 60,000 to be settled.

The Chief Minister’s proactive approach and compassionate response to Arun Sarkar’s plea exemplify his commitment to assisting those in need. This act of public welfare-oriented governance serves as a testament to the Tripura government’s dedication to the well-being of its citizens.