Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s Fruit Diplomacy Strengthen Ties; Generous Mango Gift Delights Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 15, 2023: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s act of goodwill was witnessed on Thursday as she sent a generous gift of 500 kilograms of mangoes to Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha of Tripura in an annual tradition known as ‘Fruit Diplomacy’. This gesture serves to reinforce the strong bond between the neighboring countries. The shipment of delectable mangoes arrived in Agartala through the Agartala-Akhaura Integrated Check Post on Thursday, bringing joy to all involved.

Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala, Arif Mohammad, along with First Secretary of the Embassy, Rezaul Haque Chowdhury, First Secretary Al Amin, and other embassy officials, oversaw the proceedings at the Akhaura border.

Arif Mohammad expressed his delight on this special occasion, emphasizing the significance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s gesture of sending approximately 500 kilograms of mangoes to Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha of Tripura.

“The mangoes have been received through the Agartala-Akhaura Integrated Check Post, and we will make every effort to deliver them to the esteemed Chief Minister today. This act not only brings joy but also serves as a poignant reminder of the deep-rooted relationship between Tripura and Bangladesh,” stated Arif Mohammad, the official from the Bangladesh embassy.