Tripura Emerges As A Mango Haven: Farmers Cultivates 22 Varieties, Says Agriculture Minister – Ratan Lal Nath

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 15, 2023: Tripura, known for its agricultural prowess, has now joined the ranks of West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan in the production of delicious mangoes. Farmers in various parts of the state have begun commercial mango cultivation and are already reaping the profitable benefits, according to Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

Speaking at the Mango Diversity Exhibition held at the Horticulture Research Centre in Nagicherra, on the outskirts of the capital city on Wednesday last, Minister Nath expressed his optimism about the future of mango cultivation. He emphasized that the mango tree, often referred to as the ‘Kalpa’ tree, produces a delectable fruit that is widely cherished across Asia. Notably, mangoes are also India’s national fruit and hold the title of “king of fruits” due to their immense popularity.

“In Tripura, commercial cultivation of various mango varieties is already underway, particularly in Nagicherra where we have 13 developed Indian varieties and 22 foreign varieties, including Miyazaki, Haribhanga (Yellow Banana, Japanese All Time), and Thai Himsagar,” stated Minister Nath.

He further explained, “India is known for its diverse mango varieties, such as the Alphonso from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra, Kesar mango from Gujarat, Dasheri mango from Lucknow, and Kisan Bhog from West Bengal. Different mango varieties possess unique tastes and aromas. Alphonso, in particular, is incomparable in terms of flavor, appearance, and fragrance. Mangoes are also rich in vitamins A and C.”

Minister Nath highlighted that mango production in India for the fiscal year 2022-23 reached approximately 21 million metric tons, with Uttar Pradesh being the largest contributor, accounting for around 23% of the total production. In Tripura, various mango varieties like Amrapali, Himsagar Ambika, and Arunika are cultivated across an area of 10,357 hectares, yielding an average of 5.09 metric tons per hectare. To showcase these varieties, the “Mango Variety Exhibition” was organized at the Horticulture and Research Centre in Nagicherra.

During the event, Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced that as part of the Chief Minister’s Svanirbhar Parivar Yojana, an initiative has been launched to distribute 1.5 million saplings of lemon, papaya, betel nut, banana, and mango to 100,000 families. The government has also set a target to cultivate 2,000 hectares of land for palm oil, with an additional 1,300 hectares allocated for the cultivation of mangoes, jackfruit, oranges, pineapples, and bananas. Moreover, coconut cultivation has been expanded by 295 hectares.

Minister Nath added, “We will also focus on increasing the cultivation of our traditional fruits, such as jam, litchi, guava, and kul. Under the ‘Urban Horticulture’ scheme, the H&SC department plans to distribute 295,000 seedlings of coconut, mango, hybrid vegetables, and flowers among 20 urban local bodies (ULBs). We don’t purchase or procure rice seeds from outside the state as Tripura is self-sufficient. At present, cost of rice seed is Rs 29.”

The Mango Diversity Exhibition in Nagicherra saw the participation of Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare department, Apoorba Roy, veteran journalist Shekhar Datta, Agartala Press Club President Jayanta Bhattacharya, senior journalist Sanjib Deb, and industrialist Ratan Debnath. Minister Nath, accompanied by the journalists, also visited the Nagicherra agricultural and horticultural research centre.