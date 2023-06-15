Tripura Minister – Sudhangshu Das Calls For Self-Reliance In Animal Feed Production

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 15, 2023: Sudhangshu Das, the minister of Animal Resource Development, Fisheries, and SC Welfare departments, emphasized the need for self-reliance in animal feed production during a review meeting on Thursday. The concerned departments have initiated measures to increase the production of fish, meat, eggs, and milk in the state, requiring officials to work with heightened responsibility. Minister Das urged officials to maintain a positive mindset, ensure transparency in project implementation, and adhere to schemes devised by the government.

The review meeting held in Dharmanagar under North Tripura district, focused on assessing the progress of various central and state government schemes and projects, as well as outlining future plans for the respective departments.

Minister Das highlighted the pivotal role played by the Fisheries and ARD departments in rural economic development. He directed officials to set targets for augmenting fish, meat, egg, and milk production in North Tripura district. The minister emphasized the importance of engaging with farmers at the grassroots level and encouraged regular communication. He also urged officials to explore utilizing water bodies to enhance fish production and prioritize regular vaccination to prevent livestock diseases.

Bijoy Roy, the Deputy Director of the Fisheries Department, provided insights into the department’s achievements in the district during the previous fiscal year. Notably, 7,713 fish farmers in the district received benefits under the Chief Minister’s Swanirbhar Parivar Yojana, while 7 Self Help Groups and Cooperative Societies received assistance in fish farming. Furthermore, 41 individuals benefited from pig cum fish farming. The Deputy Commissioner also outlined the work plan for the current fiscal year, which included distributing 15,000 Pabda and 1,000 Magur fish seedlings among fish farmers.

The Deputy Director of the Animal Resources Development Department reported that 25 individuals received support for goat rearing, while 25 others were assisted in initial rearing. Additionally, 863 beneficiaries received assistance for pig rearing under the Chief Minister Swanirbhar Parivar Yojana. Furthermore, 9,525 cows were artificially inseminated in the district during the previous fiscal year. The district welfare officer of the SC Welfare department highlighted the distribution of pre-matric scholarships to 721 students and Dr. BR Ambedkar Merit Awards to 653 students in the district during the last financial year.

Various dignitaries attended the review meeting, including Uttar Tripura Zilla Parishad Sabhadipati Bhabatosh Das, DM Nagesh Kumar B, Dharmanagar Municipal Council Chairperson Pradyot De Sarkar, chairpersons of various panchayat societies in North Tripura district, BAC chairmen, as well as directors and officials from the Fisheries, Animal Resource Development, and SC Welfare departments.