Police Detain Four Rohingyas & Seven Bangladeshi Nationals At Tripura-Assam Border

Agartala, June 16, 2023: In a recent development at Jherjheri area under the northern district near the Tripura-Assam border, police detained four Rohingyas, including two children, along with seven Bangladeshi nationals who were attempting to cross the country illegally on Friday.

Acting on confidential information, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kadamtala police station conducted a rigorous search at the Jherjheri Naka checkpoint, intercepting three vehicles with registration numbers TR02M-0612, TR02K-0789, and TR02M-0611. As a result, seven Bangladeshi nationals, accompanied by a child, were apprehended for illegal entry, along with four Rohingyas and another child. Additionally, three car drivers were also taken into custody.

The detained individuals have been identified as Rahman Ali (30), Janantara (19), Khaleda Begum (19), and a minor from Chittagong in Bangladesh. The remaining three Bangladeshi nationals are Karima Begum (28), Abbas Howladar (35), and Al Hafiz (18), hailing from the Barisal district. Among the Rohingyas, those arrested include Mohammad Alam Sa (20), Kumaira Bibi (18), Farida Begum (18), and Shafela Begum (18). The three car drivers, Abdul Fatta Khan, Chayad Ali, and Matshir Ali, were also apprehended alongside them. Matshir Ali and the drivers reside in Bhagwan Nagar, located in the Unakoti district.

Dharmanagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Debasish Saha confirmed the incident and stated that the arrests were made based on a tip-off. The arrested individuals, including seven Bangladeshi citizens, four Rohingyas, two children, and the three drivers, were attempting to enter Indian territory illegally through the Kailashahar border with the assistance of brokers. The drivers were charging a fee of three and a half thousand rupees to transport them from Kailashahar to Karimganj. While the Bangladeshi nationals were headed to Delhi, the Rohingyas’ intended destination was Jammu and Kashmir.

The police are currently investigating the possibility of involvement of other individuals in this international trafficking operation. It was found that none of the arrested individuals possessed valid documents. During police interrogation, those apprehended claimed that they had come to India due to a scarcity of employment and food in Bangladesh, seeking better livelihood opportunities.

Additionally, it has come to light that Matshir Ali, one of the arrested car drivers from Kailashahar, had been involved in such activities for a considerable period. There are reports suggesting that he had been posing as a journalist with the assistance of a local journalist in the Kailashahar area.

The local police station has registered a specific case and initiated an investigation into the matter. The arrested individuals are scheduled to be handed over to the Dharmanagar district court on Friday, as confirmed by the police.