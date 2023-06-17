BJP President JP Nadda Launches Fiery Attack On CPIM And Congress; Highlights BJP’s Track Record Of Development & Vision For Progress

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 17, 2023: The national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jagat Prakash Nadda launched a scathing attack on the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) and Congress on Saturday, pulling no punches in his criticism.

In a fiery speech at the Santirbazar HS School rally in the South Tripura District, held to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nine-year tenure, Nadda didn’t hold back in expressing his disdain for the opposition parties. He spared no words in accusing them of rampant corruption, a breakdown in law and order, targeted assassinations, and the misappropriation of government funds.

Unleashing his tirade, Nadda lambasted the Congress for embodying everything wrong with politics, including corruption, commissions, misrule, policy paralysis, nepotism, and the failure to maintain law and order. As for the CPIM, he singled out their involvement in targeted killings, embezzlement of government funds, lawlessness, administrative collapse, and the stealing of ration supplies.

In stark contrast, Nadda highlighted the BJP’s commitment to progress and welfare. He emphasized the party’s focus on development, infrastructure, transportation networks, internet connectivity, education, healthcare, and upliftment of the poor. Their motto of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” exemplifies their dedication to empowering the underprivileged, women, and the youth, while ensuring inclusive growth.

Drawing comparisons, Nadda showcased the BJP’s track record in governing effectively and propelling Tripura’s advancement. They prioritize development, infrastructure, the welfare of the impoverished, women’s empowerment, education, and healthcare. Additionally, they strive to create opportunities for the youth, fostering comprehensive growth for all. Nadda proudly pointed out the success of the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, which has substantially reduced extreme poverty in India to less than one percent, demonstrating the party’s commitment to eradicating poverty.

Nadda also took the opportunity to hail Prime Minister Modi’s strong leadership, claiming that under his guidance, India has risen to become the world’s fifth-largest economy, even surpassing the United Kingdom, which had once ruled over India for almost two centuries. Crediting the Modi government’s consistent efforts, Nadda emphasized India’s status as the fastest-growing major economy globally. He commended PM Modi’s initiatives to fortify national security and highlighted the transformation India has undergone over the past nine years. The shift from a corrupt nation plagued by scandals and corruption during the UPA government’s tenure to a development-oriented political landscape has been remarkable, according to the BJP leader.

At the rally, Nadda was accompanied by Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha, Tripura BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee, Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb, union minister of state Pratima Bhoumik, MP Rebati Tripura, council of ministers and other leaders.