Tripura: Lightning Tragedy Claims Infant’s Life; 4 Persons Critical

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 17, 2023: A heart-wrenching incident took place at Tripura’s Sabroom under southern district as a one and half month old child tragically lost her life, while four others sustained severe injuries due to a powerful lightning strike. The torrential rain, accompanied by lightning, had compelled everyone to stay indoors since morning in Sabroom.

The fatality resulting from the lightning strike took place in the Bangak Tilla area of Ward No. 9, under Sabroom Nagar Panchayat. Sadly, a one-and-a-half-month-old infant named Anisha Dey, daughter of Rajesh Dey, succumbed to the lightning strike. However, the circumstances surrounding the child’s demise sparked controversy when it was found that the family hastily cremated the child without taking them to the nearby sub-divisional hospital. This has raised questions about the involvement of the Asha worker and Anganwadi worker in this case.

In response, the sub-divisional administration, led by DCM Bhavesh Dewan, took prompt action. With their initiative, the body was exhumed from the grave and sent for a post-mortem examination at the Sabroom sub-divisional hospital. The autopsy is scheduled to take place on Sunday.

In another incident that took place in the Hari Narayanpur area of Sabroom, a 19-year-old resident named Rimpi Debnath suffered severe injuries caused by a lightning strike at her residence. Rimpi Debnath was swiftly transported to the Sabroom Sub-Divisional Hospital, where after receiving initial medical aid, she was referred to the South Tripura District Hospital for further treatment.

Additionally, Motilal Majumder (62) and his wife Archana Majumder (57), residents of Vivekananda Palli Panchayat in Sabroom, sustained injuries due to the lightning strike. They were promptly brought to the hospital and are currently receiving medical attention.

Furthermore, another lightning incident took place involving Basanti Debnath, a resident of Thaibung Panchayat in Sabroom. Basanti was admitted to the Sabroom sub-divisional hospital with severe injuries, but her condition has since stabilized and is reported to be normal.

Meanwhile, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Bidhan Chandra Roy, along with DCM Manoj Prabhakar Pal and DCM Ratan Das, paid a visit to the sub-divisional hospital to meet with the lightning-struck individuals undergoing treatment.