Tripura Steals Show At G20 Exhibition In Pune; ‘Janbhagidari’ Touches 55% Of State’s Population

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 17, 2023: The G20 exhibition on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) commenced on Saturday at Savitri Bai Phule Pune University with a grand inauguration by the union minister of state, Annapurna Devi. The event witnessed widespread participation from almost all states and union territories, with esteemed international and national organizations such as CBSE, NCERT, Microsoft, Google, World Bank, UNESCO, UNICEF, and numerous renowned NGOs.

During the first day of the exhibition, Tripura garnered immense praise for its innovative approach in promoting ‘NIPUN.’ The bamboo-based Teaching and Learning Materials (TLMs) and the handmade TLMs crafted by the teachers emerged as the center of attraction. Students and teachers from Pune were enthralled by the Tripura stall, indulging in the interactive experience with these TLMs.

Abhijit Samajpati, the Nodal officer of ‘NIPUN’ Tripura, leads the four-member team representing the state, including Debasish Bhowmik, Mrigank Mukherjee, and Prakash Rao, all members of PMU.

The stall attracted the attention of Vipin Kumar, IAS, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Education, who expressed his delight at Tripura’s efforts in ensuring the success of ‘NIPUN.’ Other dignitaries, including SPD Samagra Shiksha from Madhya Pradesh, S Dhanraju, Secretary of Education from Chandigarh, Purva Garg, IAS, Secretary of School Education from Jharkhand, Ravi Kumar, IAS, Secretary of Uttarakhand, Ravinath Raman, IAS, Director of Kilkari School Education Department from Bihar, Jyoti Parihar, and officials and representatives from West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh, also lauded the Tripura stall and the state’s initiatives for ‘NIPUN.’

In Tripura, the G20 ‘Janbhagidari’ program has achieved remarkable success, engaging and impacting approximately 55% of the state’s population. The program spanned 15 days from June 1st to June 15th, leading up to the commencement of the G20 EdWG exhibition and conferences in Pune, Maharashtra. The NIPUN-PMU, operating under the Directorate of Elementary Education, has meticulously planned and executed the strategic blueprint for ‘Janbhagidari’ initiatives throughout the state and at the exhibition.

The primary objective of the school education system is to ensure universal acquisition of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) skills at the primary level by 2026-27. The NIPUN-PMU, operating under the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), has been instrumental in planning, supporting the implementation of all NIPUN-related activities, monitoring progress, and providing comprehensive reports. It is worth noting that NIPUN Tripura has become a focal point of discussions among schools across the state, owing to the Directorate of Elementary Education’s multifaceted initiatives.