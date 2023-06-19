Tripura: BJP Ministers & MLAs Involved In Corruption, Alleges New Congress President Asish Kumar Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 19, 2023: The newly appointed President of Tripura Pradesh Congress, Asish Kumar Saha, made allegations on Monday claiming that BJP ministers and MLAs in Tripura are involved in corrupt practices.

Saha stated that specific percentages have been assigned to these politicians to reflect the extent of their corruption. These accusations have significantly impacted the public perception of the BJP, a party previously known for its promise of clean governance. Consequently, trust in the BJP has eroded, leading to a decline in its support among the electorate in Tripura.

On Monday, former Chief Minister Samir Ranjan Barman and MLA Sudip Roy Barman accompanied former MLA Asish Kumar Saha as he assumed the position of PCC president at Congress Bhavan in Agartala. Speculation had been circulating in political circles regarding whether Sudip or Asish would be appointed as the state Congress president after their return to the party from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Three months after the assembly elections, the All India Congress unexpectedly announced Asish Kumar Saha as the state Congress president on Saturday night. Since then, former state Congress president Birajit Sinha has not made any public appearances or statements. However, the new leadership structure was unveiled at Pradesh Congress Bhavan on Monday, putting an end to the speculations.

While sitting on the president’s chair, Saha launched an attack on the BJP, particularly targeting the national president, JP Nadda. Saha mentioned that Nadda attempted to label the Congress as corrupt during a BJP rally in Santirbazar on June 17. In response, Saha asserted that the people of Tripura have made significant sacrifices for the country, whereas the government led by Narendra Modi is impoverishing the nation by favoring capitalists. Saha also criticized the BJP’s state president for visiting Tripura and accusing the Congress of corruption. However, Saha claimed that when it comes to countering the BJP’s actions in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress are unable to provide a satisfactory response. Saha suggested that the BJP has conspired to remove Rahul Gandhi from Parliament.

The Pradesh Congress President announced that the Congress party will reserve two seats in Tripura for Rahul Gandhi in the 2024 elections. He also extended an invitation to those who had previously left the Congress to join the BJP before or after 2018, urging them to rejoin the Congress and fulfill the expectations of the state’s people in the future.