Tripura: BSF & RPF Joint Operation Leads Arrest Of 10 Bangladeshi Nationals At Agartala Railway Station

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 19, 2023: A successful joint operation conducted by the vigilant troops of the 133rd battalion of BSF from Salbagan outpost and the RPF resulted in the arrest of 10 Bangladeshi nationals aboard Humsafar Express Train number 12503 on Monday. Among those apprehended, seven are men and three are women.

The BSF and RPF collaborated in the operation, which took place at 2:46 PM. A team of five, led by Inspector Deepak Datta and ASI Gautam Pal from the RPF, executed the operation seamlessly.

The arrest took place when the troops were conducting routine checks at the main gate of Agartala Railway Station and noticed ten individuals behaving suspiciously. Acting on reasonable suspicion, the personnel detained them for further investigation.

During the subsequent interrogation, the detainees provided their names and addresses as follows: Md. Jiya Vuiya (tout), 39 years old, hailing from South Silla, Mongla, Bagerhat district in Bangladesh; Md Shalim, 50 years old, from Radhapur, Randa police station under Bagerhat district in Bangladesh; Md. Rashal, 18 years old, from Shaiyala Buniya, Mongla police station in Bangladesh; Md Surman Ali, 17 years old, from Baripara, Godhagari police station under Rajshahi district in Bangladesh; Najir Ali, 25 years old, from Guthapara, Chapai district in Bangladesh; Musaraf SK, 20 years old, from Katapara under Chapai police station in Bangladesh; Md Marup Hussain, 20 years old, from Baripara under Godagari police station in Rasshasi district, Bangladesh; Panna Begum, 25 years old, from Fultala village and police station under Khulna district in Bangladesh; Sofia Begum, 26 years old, from Jugnipasa, Fultala police station in Bangladesh; and Fatema Khatun, 21 years old, from Nauli under Abhaynagar police station in Jasar district, Bangladesh.

Following the arrest, all the individuals were taken to the RPF in Agartala. Once the necessary legal formalities were completed, they were handed over to the GRP of AGTL for further legal action.