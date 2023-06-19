Tripura: TIPRA Motha Threatens Larger Movement As Village Council Polls Delayed; Party To Hold Plenary Session On July 04-05

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 19, 2023: TIPRA Motha chairman and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman on Monday issued a warning that the ‘Tiprasa’ (indigenous) community will join a movement demanding to conduct the Village Council elections.

He claimed that the Village Council elections in Tripura have been subject to repeated delays, citing various reasons such as the COVID-19 pandemic, concurrent town and city polls, and discrepancies in the voter list regarding Reang refugees. TIPRA Motha took the matter to the High Court, seeking an order to proceed with the vote. However, despite the court’s directive, the elections have not been conducted, he added.

Returning to the state after receiving medical treatment, Debbarman in reply to reporters’ queries at MBB Airport here expressed his intention to launch a larger movement to assert their rights. He held the BJP responsible for the marginalization of the ‘Tiprasa’ people and the lack of development in the ADC areas.

Furthermore, TIPRA Motha chief expressed his frustration with the central government’s position on ‘Greater Tipraland’ and the ‘Interlocutor’ issue. He also revealed that some individuals who failed to secure party tickets for the assembly polls or were unable to benefit through illicit means have left TIPRA Motha to join the BJP. While he acknowledged their pursuit of livelihoods, job opportunities, election tickets, and financial gains within the BJP, he emphasized that emotional satisfaction would not be attained by aligning with that party. To prevent further disintegration, Debbarman called for a plenary session, which has been rescheduled three times. The plenary session is now slated to be held on July 4 and 5 next.

Although Pradyot himself is not an MLA, he actively participated in an MLAs conference in Maharashtra, highlighting the need to address these issues collectively.

The party leadership is determined to maintain organizational unity, prevent further disintegration, and divert people’s attention. Additionally, the matter of using the Roman script for the Kokborok language remains a crucial topic of discussion, with Pradyot questioning objections raised against it, suggesting potential manipulation of public opinion.

In conclusion, the BJP’s failure to deliver on its promises regarding ADCs has ignited dissent within the party itself. The ADC, established to safeguard the interests of the Tiprasa community, is plagued by financial difficulties and inadequate services.

Pradyot, recognizing the need for action, has mobilized opposition unity and stressed the growing importance of regional parties. As the party fights to maintain coherence and address the concerns of the people, they are also actively engaging in debates regarding the use of the Roman script for the Kokborok language, aiming to dispel any objections raised against it.