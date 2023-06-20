Faculty Of Tripura University Accused Of Sexual Harassment; ABVP Protests & Demands Action

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 20, 2023: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held a protest on Tuesday at the premises of Tripura University (Central), calling for prompt and stringent action against an Assistant Professor who stands accused of molesting a student during her viva examination on Monday.

ABVP State Secretary, Sanjit Saha, revealed that the Assistant Professor in the Department of Philosophy, Prof. Bhupesh Debbarma, allegedly subjected a female student to sexual and mental harassment.

“The incident took place during the viva examination in Philosophy, which was the student’s chosen subject. Following the distressing experience, the student fell ill and required hospitalization. We demand that the Vice Chancellor takes immediate and severe action by suspending the accused professor from the university,” stressed the ABVP leader.

Upon receiving the report of the incident in the evening, university authorities assured all concerned parties that a thorough investigation would be conducted, and appropriate action would be taken if any wrongdoing was found.

The victim’s family lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with the Amtali Police Station, accusing the Assistant Professor of sexual misconduct. They claimed that the professor asked sexually explicit questions during the viva examination and threatened the student, instructing her not to disclose the matter to anyone.

The family has urged strict action against the accused professor to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

Police sources have confirmed that a case has been registered against the professor for making sexual comments and attempting to sexually harass the student during the viva examination.

“We will serve a notice to the professor, and further investigation is underway,” stated the police.

In response to the issue, an official from Tripura University said, “Yesterday evening, the distressed girl and her friends approached me, informing me of the alleged misconduct by a teacher. We immediately informed the concerned teacher and initiated a fact-finding process. However, by the time the professor arrived, the girl fell ill and was rushed to the hospital. The Vice Chancellor has assured that strict action will be taken in accordance with the rules.”

The incident has triggered widespread outrage among students and activists, who are demanding justice for the victim and urging the university administration to prioritize the safety and well-being of students.