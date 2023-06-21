Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Encourages Youth To Embrace Yoga For Health And Well-being

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 21, 2023: Tripura Chief Minister, Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Wednesday, urged the younger generation to embrace yoga in order to maintain a healthy body and mind. According to him, yoga has gained worldwide recognition and appreciation, thanks to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at the state-level International Yoga Day event held at International Fair Ground, Hapania, Chief Minister Saha highlighted the significance of yoga as a tradition deeply rooted in India and a path to self-discovery.

“Today, we are celebrating the state-level International Yoga Day. The credit for the global observance of this day goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On December 11th, 2014, during his address at the United Nations General Assembly, he called for the declaration of June 21st as International Yoga Day. Since then, we have been observing this day every year.”

Chief Minister Saha stressed that many individuals, especially the younger generation, remain unaware of the numerous benefits of yoga. He emphasized the importance of integrating yoga into daily routines as a means of maintaining overall well-being.

“The younger generation, engrossed in mobile phones and laptops, often overlooks the incredible benefits of yoga. It is crucial for them to realize that yoga is an integral part of our Indian heritage. It helps us understand ourselves and unlock our true potential. Despite our busy schedules, it is not difficult to incorporate yoga into our daily lives. We must make it a habit to practice yoga every day, not just today, for the sake of our own well-being. Regular yoga practice can effectively prevent various diseases, including diabetes and heart problems. It is our responsibility to prioritize our fitness,” stated Dr. Saha.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Saha commended Prime Minister Modi for leading India towards a new direction.