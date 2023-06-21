Tripura Government Approves Residence For Late CM Sachindra Lal Singh’s Wife

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 21, 2023: In a compassionate decision, the Chief Minister, Prof Dr Manik Saha, has responded to the heartfelt plea of 91-year-old Lakshmi Singh, the wife of the late Sachindra Lal Singh, the state’s first Chief Minister.

Singh, who currently resides in Faridabad, Haryana, wrote a letter seeking a place to live in the state of Tripura. Recognizing the significant contributions of her late husband, the state cabinet convened a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the matter extensively.

The cabinet members deliberated on the exceptional legacy left by the veteran freedom fighter and former Chief Minister, Sachindra Lal Singh. They unanimously decided to allocate a type-four government accommodation in Agartala for Mrs. Singh, fulfilling her request. This privilege will be available to her for the duration of her life.

Sachindra Lal Singh, who served as the Chief Minister of Tripura from July 1, 1963, to November 1, 1971, played an indispensable role in shaping modern Tripura. Notably, he was elected as the Member of Parliament from the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency. In recognition of his remarkable contributions to the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971, the Government of Bangladesh posthumously honored him with the prestigious “Friends of Liberation War” award in 2012. Sachindra Lal Singh passed away on December 9, 2000, in New Delhi.

It is important to note that Lakshmi Singh does not own a house in Agartala, making this decision to extend such benefits to a former Chief Minister’s spouse a precedent-setting move in the state.