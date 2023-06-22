Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha To Lead Meeting On ‘Border Village’ Programs Initiative

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 22, 2023: As part of the grand ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, a total of 75 ‘Border Village’ programs have been meticulously planned for the upcoming months of July and August. These programs hold great significance as they aim to commemorate the spirit of independence while fostering development in the border regions.

In a press conference at the Civil Secretariat in Agartala city on Thursday afternoon, Secretary of Tripura’s Information and Cultural Affairs department Dr. Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty, said that a meeting of the advisory committee, led by Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, will be conducted on Friday to discuss the forthcoming initiatives.

In addition to the ‘Border Village’ programs, the department has also undertaken various efforts to promote classical culture in the state. Festivals and literary conferences are being organized to encourage writers and poets, while folk art centers will receive musical instruments to enhance folk culture. Dr. Chakraborty emphasized the department’s continuous dedication towards reviving and developing the cultural heritage of the state.

He also highlighted the achievements of the department, mentioning that official press releases are currently published in three languages: Bangla, Kokborok, and English. The department has authorized 74 print, 27 electronic, and 32 web media outlets in the state. A total of 891 press jackets have been distributed among journalists, and 15 display boards or LED screen boards have been installed in different districts, with plans for 6 more installations. These LED screens broadcast important events live to the public.

The ICA department has also introduced several new policies and guidelines, including the Tripura Advertisement Policy-2021, Tripura Media Representative Accreditation Guideline-2020, Tripura Journalist Pension Scheme-2021, and Tripura Journalist Health Insurance Scheme-2022. Accreditation cards have been issued to 363 journalists under the Media Representative Accreditation Guideline, and the monthly pension for retired journalists has been increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 under the Journalist Pension Scheme. The Journalist Health Insurance Scheme will be implemented in collaboration with the National Insurance Company Limited, with the state government covering 80% of the insurance premium.

The department has witnessed a significant increase in the advertising budget, rising from Rs 3 crore in 2018 to Rs 15 crore in 2023. In the fiscal year 2022-23, a total of 461 cultural programs have been organized, including the prestigious ‘Mayer Gamon Carnival’ where 56 Sharad Sammans were awarded.

Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the department has distributed 4,37,000 national flags across the state through the ‘Har Ghar Triranga’ program. Additionally, statues of Birsa Munda in Khowai and Sidhu and Kanhu in Simna have been installed as part of the department’s initiatives. Financial assistance of 50 lakhs has been allocated to support 11 cultural organizations in the state for the fiscal year 2022-23.

Looking ahead, the department plans to digitize its advertisement wing, generate revenue through advertising on digital display boards, organize 493 cultural programs in the fiscal year 2023-24, and introduce an artist pension scheme for senior artists. The department is also conducting auditions for the empanelment of artists in various categories such as music, dance and drama.

The press conference was attended by Director Bimbisar Bhattacharjee from the ICA department.