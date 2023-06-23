Mysterious Poisoning Incident: Two Female Students Hospitalized In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 23, 2023: A concerning incident unfolded as two female students fell ill and are currently receiving medical treatment at the primary referral hospital in the state. The victims, who attend Garia Academy located in the Atharbhola area under Udaipur sub-division, are believed to have consumed a poisonous substance.

Late on Thursday night, the school wardens and members of the school management committee rushed the two ailing students to Gomati District Hospital. The precise nature of the poisonous substance and the source of their ingestion remain unknown at this time.

Upon arrival at the hospital, the girls received immediate first aid. According to a doctor at Gomati District Hospital, the nature of their illness indicates poisoning, although the exact substance they consumed is yet to be determined.

The incident has sparked concerns within the community, and authorities are working diligently to investigate the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident. The welfare and recovery of the two affected students are of utmost importance, and efforts are underway to ensure their well-being and uncover the cause of the poisoning.