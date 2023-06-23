Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Pledges To Eliminate Private Tuition, Easing Student Burden

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 23, 2023: In a significant move aimed at relieving students from the additional burdens of education, Tripura’s Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has pledged to take decisive steps to eradicate the prevalent practice of private tuition in the state.

The inauguration ceremony of nursery classes, a tinkering laboratory, a drinking water purifier, and a felicitation ceremony for top scorers of the TBSE (Tripura Board of Secondary Education) 2023 at MTB Girls’ HS School in Agartala city was held on Friday.

Expressing concern over the widespread prevalence of private tuition in Tripura and neighboring West Bengal, the Chief Minister emphasized that this system was non-existent in Lucknow, where students achieved commendable results without relying on private tutoring.

“It is unfortunate to witness government teachers engaging in unregulated private tuition, causing inconvenience to guardians who have to wait for hours. Our government will take decisive action to curb such practices,” stated CM Dr. Saha.

Furthermore, Dr. Saha highlighted the state government’s commitment to investing in the overall development of the education sector. The objective is to provide students with high-quality education in a clean and hygienic environment.

“We will engage in discussions with educationists to explore alternative learning methods that do not necessitate private tuition, as it only adds an additional burden. This unsustainable situation cannot continue. While legal measures will be taken, we understand that not all problems can be solved through legislation alone. Collaboration with teachers is crucial to understanding their needs and commitment towards making ‘Ek Tripura Srestha Tripura.’ Our aim is for Tripura students to enhance the state’s reputation. The current circumstances are causing mental issues for students, and we have observed their struggle due to this additional burden. We must address these concerns by consulting psychologists, educationists, physiotherapists, and doctors,” expressed Dr. Saha.

In addition, the Chief Minister acknowledged the relentless efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in developing education throughout the country.

“Thanks to PM Modi, Tripura has been able to introduce the NCERT syllabus and implement the National Education Policy, ensuring students face no issues in their higher studies,” added CM.

The program was attended by prominent figures including Secretary of the Education department Saradindu Choudhury, Director of Elementary Education department Subhasis Bandopadhyay, and AMC Corporator Ratna Datta along with other dignitaries.