Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Plans ’75 Border Village Kranti Veer O Ke Naam’ Program To Honor Freedom Fighters

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 24, 2023: The Chief Minister of Tripura, Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha on Friday evening presided over a preparatory meeting to discuss arrangements for the upcoming event titled ’75 Border Village Kranti Veer o Ke Naam’ (In the Name of Revolutionary Heroes of 75 Border Villages).

The Chief Minister highlighted the significance of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which aims to foster patriotism among the citizens of the nation. The program, spanning two years, will conclude on August 15, 2023.

During the meeting, it was decided that Tripura would host the ’75 Border Village Kranti Veero Ke Naam’ program from July 15 to August 15. The program is dedicated to honoring the freedom fighters and unsung heroes of the country. A total of 75 border villages, situated across 16 sub-divisions in 8 districts of the state, will be selected for this initiative.

Several events will be organized in these villages, including the felicitation of freedom fighters and their families, a marathon, a 75 km bicycle rally, a Kranti Veer musical concert, patriotic dramas, and songs, among others.

To ensure the effective implementation of the program, the Chief Minister virtually interacted with the Sabhadhipatis of Zilla Parishads and District Magistrates from the 8 districts of the state. He emphasized the importance of involving every citizen of the society in the ‘Kranti Veer o Ke Naam’ program for the 75 border villages. The Chief Minister expressed hope that this program, similar to the successful Har Ghar Triranga Yatra (Flag in Every Home March), would ignite a sense of patriotism among the common people of the state. He also stressed the need for special initiatives to introduce the stories of Kranti Veers (Revolutionary Heroes) to the new generation.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary JK Sinha highlighted the identification of the 75 villages for the program and emphasized the necessity of improving the communication system in these selected villages.

The meeting was attended by several officials, including PK Chakraborty (Secretary of the ICA Department), Sharadindu Chowdhury (Secretary of the Home Department), Uttam Kumar Chakma (Secretary of the Tourism Department), Saurabh Tripathi (Additional Director General of Police – Law and Order), Dr. Sandeep R Rathore (Secretary of the Rural Development Department), Tapan Kumar Das (Director of the Tourism Department), SB Nath (Director of the Youth Affairs and Sports Department), and Bimbisar Bhattacharya (Director of the Information and Cultural Affairs Department).