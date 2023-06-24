Tripura’s Left Front Delegation To Present 15-Point Demands To NFR On June 27

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 24, 2023: A delegation comprising six members from Tripura’s CPIM-led Left Front organization is scheduled to submit a deputation to the General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) at the Maligaon headquarters in Assam on June 27. The delegation aims to address a comprehensive 15-point charter of demands concerning railway services in the region.

The delegation consists of prominent figures including former Lok Sabha MP Sankar Prasad Datta, MLAs Dipankar Sen and Sailendra Chandra Nath, former MLA Prabhat Chowdhury, ex-member of West Tripura Zilla Parishad Palash Bhowmik, and TYF central committee president Koushik Roy Debbarma.

Among the key demands outlined in the charter are specific improvements in various routes. The Agartala-Dharmanagar route calls for the introduction of at least two pairs of trains from both directions, accompanied by an increase in the number of compartments to alleviate the daily rush of passengers. Similarly, the Dharmanagar-Silchar route seeks the daily operation of trains from both ends. Additionally, a new daily train is requested for the Dharmanagar-Sabroom route, while the Agartala-Sabroom route calls for an increase in the number of trains and coaches to accommodate the high volume of passengers.

The reintroduction of bi-weekly Rajdhani Express service, as well as the transition of the Agartala-Jiribam Jana Shatabdi Express to daily operations, instead of three days a week, are also among the demands. The delegation further proposes the introduction of a daily Shatabdi/Bande Bharat Express in the Agartala-Guwahati route. The completion of the proposed survey for the alternate Dharmanagar-Kailashahar, Kamalpur-Khowai-Mohanpur-Agartala-Sonamura-Belonia rail line is emphasized, urging immediate steps for financial sanction. Additionally, the initiation of the survey for the Dharmanagar-Kanchanpur rail line is urged promptly.

These demands represent a fraction of the comprehensive 15-point charter that the Left Front delegation plans to present to the authorities of Northeast Frontier Railway. The delegation aims to highlight the pressing needs and aspirations of the region’s residents, seeking improved rail connectivity and enhanced transportation facilities.