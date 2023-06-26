TIPRA’s Chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarman Inaugurates Drug Rehabilitation Centre, Urges Collective Efforts To Combat Drug Addiction In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 26, 2023: In a bid to protect the future generation from the devastating grip of drug addiction, the Chairman of ruling TIPRA Motha in TTAADC Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman on Monday emphasized the need for collective efforts during the inauguration of a ‘Drug Rehabilitation Centre’ in Khumulwng, the headquarters of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Expressing his satisfaction with the commencement of drug rehabilitation services in Khumulwng, Pradyot reminisced about a meeting held over a year ago with the Chief Executive Officer of TTAADC, during which they appealed to the former Chief Secretary of Tripura for additional funds to initiate this significant project.

Pradyot drew attention to the drug problem prevailing in Tripura, particularly affecting the indigenous people. While acknowledging the government’s ‘Nasha Mukt Tripura’ (Drug-Free Tripura) policy, he stressed that true freedom from drugs can only be achieved when the issue of politicians involved in drug abuse and drug promotion is effectively addressed.

As a border state, Pradyot emphasized the importance of youth realizing that rejecting drugs is essential for the survival and strength of the indigenous Tiprasa community. He envisioned a new Tripura where clear minds, compassionate hearts, and a drug-free environment pave the way for a prosperous future generation.

The establishment of the Drug Rehabilitation Centre marks a significant step in addressing the drug menace in Tripura, demonstrating the commitment of TIPRA Motha and TTAADC in safeguarding the well-being and future prospects of the people.