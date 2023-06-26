Tripura Government Initiates Steps To Preserve Culture & Traditions Of 19 Tribes: CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 26, 2023: Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha expressed the state government’s unwavering dedication to reviving the fading tradition and culture of the state’s 19 indigenous tribes. He emphasized the uniqueness of Tripura’s rich heritage, stating that the state encompasses an extraordinary blend of art, culture, and tradition unlike any other in the country.

Acknowledging the unfortunate decline of these tribal civilizations under the carelessness of previous administrations, Chief Minister Dr Saha reassured that the current government is wholeheartedly committed to revitalizing their art, culture, and traditions. Furthermore, he emphasized the government’s efforts to foster harmonious relations between tribal and non-tribal communities across the state.

Chief Minister Dr Saha inaugurated the week-long Kharchi Puja and Utsav at Chaturdash Devta Mandir in Old Agartala Block on Monday morning in presence of Tourism minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Janajati Kalyan minister Bikash Debbarma, MLA Ratan Chakraborty, DM of West district Debapriya Bardhan and others.

Reflecting on his own experiences, the Chief Minister reminisced about visiting the Kharchi Puja and Utsav during his youth. He vividly described the challenges devotees faced in crossing the Howrah river without a bridge, often relying on boats despite the risk of capsizing. Dr Saha commended the resilience of the devotees who persevered to offer their prayers at Chaturdash Devta Mandir.

Taking a dig at the previous administrations’ lack of organization and infrastructure, the Chief Minister affirmed the current government’s commitment to developing appropriate facilities to ensure a seamless prayer experience at Chaturdash Devta Mandir.

In response to MLA Ratan Chakraborty’s proposal for a trust to oversee the temple’s affairs, Dr Saha pledged to discuss the matter with administrative officials, considering any potential legal implications. He also noted the existence of a trust for the Mata Tripureshwari Temple and suggested the possibility of establishing a similar trust for Chaturdash Devta Mandir.