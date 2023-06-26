Tripura Police Intensifies Efforts Under “Nesha Mukt Tripura” Campaign; Registers 245 NDPS Cases & Arrests 373 Individuals

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 26, 2023: As part of the “Nesha Mukt Tripura” campaign, Tripura Police is leaving no stone unturned in combatting the drug menace and eradicating the problem of substance abuse in the state.

According to recent data, a total of 245 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered in 2023, leading to the arrest of over 373 accused individuals as of May.

During this year from January, 2023 to May, 2023 the results are even more encouraging. In short span of five months, Tripura Police has registered 245 cases and seized 24,332 kg of Cannabis, 50,954 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, 1.43,439 Tablets and 10.782 kg of Heroin.

In the ongoing efforts, Tripura Police has seized narcotic items worth more than Rs. 70 crore during this period. Additionally, narcotics worth over Rs. 12.5 crore have been destroyed, reflecting the commitment to eliminating these illicit substances from circulation.

Tripura’s Assistant Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Jyotishman Das Chaudhuri gave this information in a press communique on Monday afternoon.

Comparatively, in 2022, a total of 562 cases were registered, and approximately 760 accused individuals were apprehended. The police successfully confiscated narcotics worth over Rs. 263 crore during that period.

To curb drug trafficking, the Tripura Police conducts synergy checking at Naka points located on national highways, state highways, and arterial roads on a regular basis. Intensive operations and frequent raids are carried out at suspected locations, aiming to disrupt drug-related activities. Special drives are also organized to seize and destroy cannabis.

The efforts of Tripura Police have garnered recognition, as the state ranks second in terms of the largest seizure of narcotics in the Northeast region and leads in the highest destruction of these illicit substances, according to data from central agencies.

Tripura Police appeals to the citizens of Tripura to actively participate in the fight against drugs by sharing any relevant information pertaining to narcotics with the local police or through the Toll-Free No. 112. The identity of informants will be kept confidential, ensuring their safety and anonymity.

The continuous endeavors of Tripura Police under the “Nasha Mukt Tripura” campaign reflect the commitment to create a drug-free environment and promote the well-being of the state’s residents.