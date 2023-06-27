IIMC Students And Faculty Calls On Governor

NET Web Desk

Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati invited the students and faculty of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication(IIMC), North Eastern Regional Campus, Aizawl at the Raj Bhavan for a high tea and interaction this evening.

The teachers and 31 students, 16 students from Digital Media and 15 students from English Journalism turned up at the Raj Bhavan.

At the outset, Governor invited the teachers for a short briefing. After self-introduction, the students and the teachers of IIMC were engaged in a lively interaction with the Governor and Lady Governor Dr Jayashree Kambhampati.

In this interaction, Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati cited the role of media in a democracy and how effectively it can be used for mass education, designing creative content and structuring the required information for the target stakeholders. He spoke about how the bright mass communication students can contribute to creating awareness of various centrally sponsored schemes and vital social security schemes among the general public in Mizoram. He also discussed with them the state’s potential in tourism and encouraged them to share their ideas through their works and publications, on how tourism can be promoted in the state.

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), North Eastern Regional Campus, began functioning from the Mizoram University (MZU) Campus on the 8th of August, 2011. IIMC North Eastern Regional Campus is currently headed by Shri. LR Sailo, Regional Director, faculty and staff with the need-based support from the parent Institute at Delhi, IIMC-NERC. The IIMC is known for achieving 100% successful job placements to date with the campus interview being done at the Delhi Campus.