Mizoram Art Development Society Organizes Workshop Cum Seminar

NET Web Desk

The Mizoram Art Development Society (MADS) today inaugurated a four day Annual Art Workshop cum Seminar at Aizawl Art Gallery. The event will end on June 30.

Speaking at the inauguration, F. Lalfakzuala, Joint Director, IPR Department stated that as their department is the nodal agency, a budget of 20 lakhs is put aside every year to develop and promote art in Mizo society.

He further stated that at the soon to be inaugurated DIPR building called “Lianchhiari Run”, there will be a separate floor and section for art gallery and exhibition.

MADS President Vanlalhriata said, “Currently there are a little over 80 members at MADS. We organize seminars and workshops every year. At November, we organize Annual exhibition, and art camp during December.”

“We also organize art tours during the month of January and Chapchar Kut Art camp and exhibition during the month of February and March,” he added.

For the seminars during the four days, MADS will use two resource persons- MFA Painting Isaac Malsawmtluanga; and MFA Sculpture Andrew Lalremruata.

MADS was established in 2012. There are 64 artists to participate at this current workshop cum seminar.