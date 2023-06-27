Summer Special Train With Vistadome Coach To Operate Between Agartala & Silchar

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 27, 2023: In order to accommodate the increased number of passengers, a summer special train with a vistadome coach will be running between Agartala and Silchar. The train will operate on Thursdays and Saturdays, from June 29 to September 21, 2023, covering a total of 25 trips in both directions.

The special train, numbered 05695 (Agartala – Silchar) Special, will depart from Agartala at 06:00 hours and arrive in Silchar at 11:30 hours. The return journey will be undertaken by train no. 05696 (Silchar – Agartala) Special, departing from Silchar at 16:35 hours and reaching Agartala at 22:05 hours.

During its journey, the special train will make stops at Ambassa, Dharmanagar, New Karimganj, Badarpur, and Arunachal stations in both directions. The train will consist of one AC chair car, four general chair cars, and one vistadome coach to provide a comfortable travel experience for passengers.

Detailed information about the train’s stops and timings can be found on the IRCTC website. The details are also being published in various newspapers and shared on social media platforms by the N.F. Railway. Passengers are advised to verify the information before embarking on their journey.

This summer special train with a vistadome coach aims to cater to the increased demand during the peak travel season, ensuring a pleasant and scenic journey for passengers traveling between Agartala and Silchar.