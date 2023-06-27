Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha Acknowledges PM Modi’s Speech On “Mera Booth Sabse Majboot”

NET Web Desk

Agartala, June 27, 2023: The Chief Minister of Tripura, Dr. Manik Saha expressed his gratitude for the dedicated efforts of BJP workers, attributing the party’s victories across the country to their hard work. The Chief Minister made these remarks after listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s valuable speech on “Mera Booth Sabse Majboot” (My Booth, the Strongest).

Accompanied by the workers of the 8-Town Bardowali Mandal, the Chief Minister attended a session at the Arundhati Nagar Community Hall to actively listen to PM Modi’s address. He acknowledged that the workers, known as Karyakartas, are the backbone of the BJP and commended their commitment to service.

Taking to Facebook, CM Dr. Saha wrote, “The Karyakartas are the greatest strength of the BJP. Today, the BJP stands victorious across the country due to their tireless work and dedication to serving the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the historic ‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot’ event in Madhya Pradesh, aimed at strengthening booths, with the participation of officials from various states.”

He further added, “Today, I had the opportunity to listen to PM Modi’s speech alongside the karyakartas of the 8-Town Barodowali Mandal at the AD Nagar Community Hall. Modi Ji’s unwavering dedication to serving India serves as an inspiration to all of us.”

It is important to note that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently completed nine years of his tenure on May 30. Throughout this period, the Bharatiya Janata Party has consistently highlighted the overall development achieved under his leadership. The Prime Minister’s commitment to serving the nation, ensuring good governance, and uplifting the poor has left an indelible impact on the country.

To commemorate this occasion, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha personally engaged with the common people of the state, ensuring their voices are heard. Thus, he attended the event alongside party officials to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s valuable address.

During the program, PM Modi discussed various projects focused on the welfare of the people initiated by the central government. He highlighted their impact on the nation and addressed the activities of opposition parties. On this day, the Prime Minister addressed 10 lakh workers from 543 Lok Sabha constituencies and 64,100 booth workers from Madhya Pradesh. State BJP committees set up giant screens and virtual platforms to enable people across different states to listen to the Prime Minister’s speech. Similar events were organized at various locations within the state.

Around 3,000 BJP workers, selected from different assembly constituencies, had the opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister, recognizing their crucial role in strengthening booths nationwide.

CM was accompanied by Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder, BJP state general secretaries Amit Rakshit and Papia Datta, Sadar (Urban) district president Asim Bhattacharjee, and Bardowali mandal president Sanjay Saha.