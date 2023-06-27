Tripura: New NEP Implements Admission Process In General Degree Colleges; 28,342 Seats Available & 49,662 Applications Submitted

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 27, 2023: In a significant development, it has been announced that all students will have the opportunity to secure admissions in colleges, with a total of 28,342 seats available while the admission process for the current academic year has received an overwhelming response, with a staggering 49,662 applications submitted, Secretary of the Education department, Sharadindu Chowdhury said on Tuesday.

The selection process will be based on merit, ensuring that deserving students are granted admission. Additionally, to accommodate students who may have faced challenges in applying, a spot round will be conducted to consider their applications. This inclusive approach aims to provide equal opportunities to all aspiring students and facilitate their educational journey, Chowdhury said in a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Tuesday afternoon.

“The commencement of the student admission process in 25 general degree colleges in Tripura on June 16 has marked an important milestone in aligning the admissions with the new national education policy. The process will span until July 14, allowing ample time for aspiring students to submit their applications and secure their places in the colleges.”

The degree colleges will offer 4-year courses that include vocational training and value-based education under the new NEP guidelines. Furthermore, students who transfer before completing their degree will receive a certificate acknowledging their academic progress. Attendance will also be a contributing factor in the evaluation process, providing students with additional benefits, explained Chowdhury.

Starting from the academic year 2023-24, the new NEP will be implemented in the state’s 25 general degree colleges, as well as Tripura University (Central) and Maharaja Bir Bikram University. According to Chowdhury, all students will be admitted to the colleges, with a total of 28,342 seats available. This year, the admission process has received 49,662 applications. Admissions will be based on merit, and students who were unable to apply for admission due to various reasons will be considered for admission through a spot round.

Chowdhury also highlighted the state government’s efforts in improving the infrastructure of general degree colleges. The beautification and repair of Maharaja Bir Bikram College have already been carried out, with an expenditure of Rs 8.8 crore. Additionally, under the Golden Jubilee Tripura Nirman Yojana, infrastructure development work worth Rs 40 crore has been initiated for Netaji Subhas Mahavidyalaya in Udaipur.

The press conference was attended by NC Sharma, the Director of the Higher Education Department. The implementation of the new NEP in degree colleges aims to enhance the educational experience and opportunities for students in Tripura, aligning with the national policy’s vision for comprehensive reforms in the education sector.