North Eastern Region Witnesses Power Transformation Under PM Modi’s Leadership: Tripura Minister – Ratan Lal Nath

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala/Tawang, June 28, 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary initiatives have brought about significant changes in the power management of the backward North Eastern region, leading to the emergence of Tripura, Mizoram, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh as power surplus states. State Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath has announced that efforts are underway to develop the region as a power generation hub, indicating a promising future.

In a recent meeting, seven important decisions were taken to address the state’s interests and propel the power sector forward. One of the key decisions includes the allocation of Rs 70 crore for the replacement of the old conductor in an 82 km 132 kilo volt line. Additionally, plans have been made to upgrade the PK line from Bari to Dharmanagar and the 132 KV transmission from Dharmanagar to Durlabcherra, spanning a distance of 74 km. Furthermore, the establishment of a smart training institute focused on electricity and the approval of the SCADA upgradation of Tripura SLDC, costing Rs 44.46 crore, were among the decisions made.

Significantly, the Union Ministry of Power will bear the expenses related to salaries and allowances for additional staff officers in the new power sub-stations being constructed under the NERPSIP project, with financial assistance from the Government of India and the World Bank.

During the 24th North Eastern Regional Power Committee meeting held in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, the Power Minister highlighted the state’s achievements and collaborations. He mentioned the agreement worth Tk 2275 crore signed with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to enhance power distribution and generation efficiency in Tripura. The renovation plans for the Rokhiya power project in Sepahijala district and the Gomati hydro project in Gomati district were also discussed. The modernization of the Rokhia plant will double its current installed capacity of 63 MW, while the Dambur hydropower project’s capacity will be increased from 5 MW to 10 MW. Distribution modernization and reliability improvement programs were also emphasized, incorporating advanced technologies such as Covered Conductors, Hi-tech Voltage Distribution System (HVDS), Fault Passage Indicator (FPI), Auto-Recloser and Sectionalizer, Ring Main Unit (RMU), and state-of-the-art Transformer Testing Lab.

It is worth noting that the North East Region Power System Improvement Project (NERPSIP) is a joint venture between the Government of India and the World Bank, aimed at infrastructural development across the entire North Eastern region.

Minister Nath expressed his hope that the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited will expedite the remaining works and complete the project on schedule. He praised the Pradhan Mantri Har Ghar Bijli Yojana (Saubhagya) and Deendayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojana for successfully bringing electricity to the homes of the region’s poorest inhabitants.

Highlighting the importance of the North Eastern Regional Power Committee, the Power Minister stressed the need to discuss relevant issues collectively and present common views to the Government of India for the region’s benefit. He also mentioned Prime Minister Modi’s recent address at the India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru, where he showcased India’s commitment to green energy and highlighted the remarkable growth in solar and wind power capacities. Notably, Tripura has embarked on setting up a 130 MW floating solar power plant in Dumbur Lake, Gomti district, with a target of generating 200 MW of solar power by 2030.

The 24th Technical Coordination Committee meeting of the Regional Power Committee (NERPC) also took place, with key decisions presented by Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and attended by senior officials from various Central and State Electricity Corporations.

The power sector in the North Eastern region is experiencing a transformative phase, thanks to the collective efforts and strategic interventions under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ultimately driving progress and ensuring a brighter future for the region’s power infrastructure.