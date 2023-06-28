Tripura: Tragic Fire Engulfs ‘Ulta Rath Yatra’ Festival In Kumarghat, Claiming Seven Lives & Injuring 15

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 28, 2023: A heart-wrenching incident marred the ‘Ulta Rath Yatra’ festival of Lord Jagannath in Kumarghat under Unakoti district in Tripura, resulting in a fatal fire when a Rath came into contact with a high-tension wire. The accident took place on Wednesday around 4:30 pm, claiming the lives of seven individuals including a child and leaving 15 others with burn injuries, as confirmed by the police.

The festival, which symbolizes the divine siblings’ homecoming, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath, to their sacred abode a week after the Rath Yatra, was being celebrated with great enthusiasm. A large crowd had gathered to participate in pulling the iron-made ‘Rath’ during the procession. Tragically, an unfortunate incident unfolded when the ‘Rath’ accidentally made contact with a 133kv overhead cable, according to police reports.

Assistant Inspector General (Law & Order) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury stated that six individuals lost their lives instantly, while 15 others suffered burn injuries. The injured victims are currently receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital, and their conditions are reported to be critical.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha expressed his heartfelt condolences, saying, “I am deeply saddened by the tragic accident at Kumarghat, where several pilgrims lost their lives and others were injured due to electrocution while pulling the ‘Ulta Rath.’ My deepest condolences go to the bereaved families, and I wish a speedy recovery to the injured. The state government stands in solidarity with them during this difficult time.”

In the evening, CM Dr Saha boarded a train to meet the bereaved family members who lost their near and dear ones at Kumarghat.