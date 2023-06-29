Assam CM Wishes Happy Eid Al-Adha, Emphasizes Peace & Brotherhood

NET Web Desk

Assam, June 29, 2023: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended warm wishes to the people of Assam on the joyous occasion of Eid al-Adha. He emphasized that the festival symbolizes peace and brotherhood, embodying the core values of the celebrations.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma wrote, “Wishing a happy #EidAlAdha2023 to all. May the spirit of peace and brotherhood guide everyone. #EidMubarak.”

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, is being celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervor not only in Assam but across the country. It is a significant festival for Muslims worldwide, known as the ‘festival of Qurbani.’ The festival falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic calendar, marking the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

In various parts of Assam, thousands of people gathered to participate in collective prayers at the mosque and Eidgah Maidan in the morning. The occasion was marked by the distribution of sweets and gifts among the people. The streets came alive with men and children dressed in traditional attire, creating a festive atmosphere. Religious sermons were delivered, emphasizing the importance of peace and harmony.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice or the Greater Eid, commemorates the story of Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, as an act of faith, as instructed by Allah in a dream. It is one of the two major festivals celebrated by the Muslim community.

The Chief Minister’s greetings and the vibrant celebrations throughout Assam showcase the spirit of unity and harmony that prevails during this auspicious occasion.