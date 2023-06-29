Assam: Hailakandi Court Denies Bail To AIUDF MLA In Alleged Assault Case

NET Web Desk

Agartala, June 29, 2023 – The Hailakandi court delivered a noteworthy decision by dismissing the interim bail application of AIUDF MLA Nizam Uddin Choudhury from Algapur. Choudhury is currently facing allegations of assaulting a BJP worker and several others, in addition to impeding the duties of police personnel stationed at an outpost in Hailakandi district, Assam.

Hailakandi Superintendent of Police, Leena Doley, informed reporters that Ataur Rahman Laskar, a member of the BJP’s minority cell, filed a complaint stating that Choudhury and three others had assaulted him on June 28 near Dholeswari point in Panchgram. Laskar was then rushed to the Katakhal outpost for medical assistance.

According to SP Doley, Choudhury and his supporters allegedly pursued Laskar to the police station, vandalized his vehicle, and obstructed the officers from carrying out their duties. Laskar claimed that he suffered injuries during the incident, and Choudhury’s associates allegedly stole his gold chain and cash amounting to Rs 10,000.

Following the FIR filed against Choudhury, he was arrested by the police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including assault and wrongful restraint of police officers. Choudhury, however, denied the allegations and asserted that he was being falsely implicated for political reasons.

On Wednesday night, Choudhury was taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for a medical check-up. Meanwhile, the police have initiated a search operation to locate the remaining accused individuals involved in the case.

The court’s decision to deny bail to the AIUDF MLA signifies the progress of the legal proceedings in this matter, emphasizing the importance of ensuring a fair investigation and appropriate action based on the evidence presented.