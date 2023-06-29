Assam: Kokrajhar MP Naba Sarania Opposes Constituency Delimitation, Calls For Regional Language Importance

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, June 29, 2023: Assam’s Kokrajhar MP Naba Sarania has strongly objected to the recent constituency delimitation that took place on Thursday.

In a media interaction, Sarania emphasized the importance of reevaluating the entire process of constituency delimitation, drawing attention to the concerns he holds regarding its implementation.

In addition, Sarania criticized the decision made by Bodoland University to accept MPhil and PhD theses only in the English language. He argued that indigenous languages should be given equal importance and called for the reversal of the university’s decision.

Sarania stated, “Bodoland University’s decision is unjust. We will openly request our governor, who is also the vice-chancellor, to revoke this decision. Whether it’s Assamese or Bodo language, both should be embraced. The focus should have been on academic improvement and not on suddenly imposing the English language without adequate preparation from the primary level. This decision undermines the significance of regional languages, and we will take all necessary measures to oppose it.”

Furthermore, Sarania condemned interstate syndicates and stressed the importance of concrete evidence to expose elements working against India. He urged the public to provide authentic proof to take appropriate action against such syndicates.

Regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the MP revealed plans for the BJP, UPPL, and BPF parties to contest together. Sarania expressed determination to formulate effective strategies and gather support from at least 50 MPs from different parts of Northeast, aiming to secure victory in the Kokrajhar constituency.

“This time, BJP, UPPL, and BPF will join forces. They will put in 200 percent effort to defeat Naba Sarania, not just 100 percent. We are strategizing to win the Kokrajhar constituency and are confident that at least 20 MPs from Northeast will support us. Among them will be representatives from Kokrajhar”, he stated.